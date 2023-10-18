Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Warning sirens are wailing in southern Israel. Rockets are flying again from the Gaza Strip. The number of victims there increases after the attack on a hospital. The news ticker.

Tel Aviv – Rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip continue. On the morning of Wednesday (October 18th), the air alarm sounded, among other places, in Kibuz Nahal Oz, which is not far from the border with the Gaza Strip. In other parts of the country, sirens also warned the population of attacks from the air.

The number of deaths as a result of fighting in the war in Israel is also increasing in the Gaza Strip. More than 500 people are said to have been killed after a rocket hit a hospital. Hundreds more people are said to have been injured. The Islamist terrorist militia Hamas blames Israel for the explosion in the hospital. Israel, in turn, said that a misguided rocket from the radical Palestinian group Islamic Jihad hit the hospital in Gaza. “An analysis has shown that a number of rockets were fired by terrorists from Gaza and were flying past Ahli Hospital at the time of impact,” said Army Spokesman Daniel Hagari. These rockets were fired by Islamic Jihad.

Attacks on both borders in the war in Israel

But the war is not only raging on Israel’s southern border. The country continues to face attacks from the north. Like the US news channel, among others CNN Reportedly, 13 people are said to have been killed in fighting, primarily with units of the terrorist militia Hezbollah, on the border with Lebanon. A group of terrorists is said to have tried to overcome the fences and fortifications on Tuesday. Jordan’s King Abdullah also warned during a visit that the entire region was on the verge of “plunging into the abyss.”

Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas against Israel, also tried on Wednesday to expand its attacks internationally in the war in Israel. The terrorist organization therefore called for the “Day of Rage” on Wednesday. The first riots immediately followed in Berlin, where unknown people are said to have carried out an arson attack on a Jewish community.

Support for Israel: Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv

In the middle of the war in Israel, Joe Biden travels to Tel Aviv. There the US President will most likely emphasize US solidarity with Israel. At the same time, Biden announced that he also wanted to ask “hard questions”. This was confirmed by the communications director of the US government’s National Security Council, John Kirby, on Tuesday evening. Following his short visit to Israel, Biden originally wanted to go to Jordan to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

An Israeli soldier patrols the border with the Gaza Strip. © MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) arrived in the Egyptian capital from Israel on Wednesday night after the departure was delayed due to rocket alarms. Scholz wants to meet Egypt’s head of state in the morning. On the same day, the UN Security Council is scheduled to deal with the missile strike. (with agencies)