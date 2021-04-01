Kretschmann (Greens) apparently wants to continue to govern with the CDU in Baden-Württemberg, but the negotiating partner has not yet been determined. Because there is resistance.

Stuttgart – The state election in Baden-Württemberg * in mid-March was a success for the Greens. Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann is allowed to continue to rule. On one condition: he needs a coalition partner. Otherwise it will not be enough for a majority. Again, the CDU or a traffic light alliance with the SPD * and FDP * come into question.

In Baden-Württemberg, soundings have been carried out in the last few days, and coalition negotiations are now to be started. With the Greens, however, there are apparently still heated discussions about the right coalition partner. As the German press agency learned from party circles, the Greens * state executive in Baden-Württemberg has initially adjourned. The news agency previously reported that there were numerous requests to speak in the state executive committee on the recommendation of the negotiating team around Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann. According to reports, the 72-year-old head of government wants to continue the coalition with the CDU. But there are also people on the board who would prefer a traffic light. The state chairmen Sandra Detzer and Oliver Hildenbrand recently promoted the new three-way alliance internally.

Government in Baden-Württemberg: Hard wrestling with the Greens on Wednesday

The switch of the state executive, which had started at 8 a.m., was already running longer than planned. On Wednesday, the top Greens had a tough fight over the question of who is the right partner for the coalition negotiations. The group of five around Kretschmann, who had also conducted the exploratory talks, negotiated for almost eleven hours in the Stuttgart government headquarters. In the end, however, it was said in party circles that they had come to an agreement.

Winfried Kretschmann: According to reports, the Green Party wants to continue to form a coalition with the CDU

According to reports, the 72-year-old Kretschmann is committed to a continuation of the coalition with the CDU *, which was the clear loser in the state elections two and a half weeks ago. Detzer and Hildenbrand had reportedly argued on Wednesday that a departure was not possible with the CDU. In addition, after the disputes in the past five years, there was a lack of trust. Hildenbrand had already declared during the election campaign that the Union had been a “block on the leg” when it came to climate protection. Kretschmann pointed out on Wednesday that the Union now wanted to come to terms with the Greens here. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

