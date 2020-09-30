The first official presidential debate of the US presidential election saw a heated debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Biden called Trump a liar when the debate began and asked him to keep quiet. Trump also retaliated, saying that he did more in 47 months than Biden did in 47 years.The tension between the two leaders was evident only after the commencement of the presidential debate. During the debate, both the leaders cut each other’s talk in the middle and started speaking. At one point, when Biden erupted, he said, “Will you shut up?” Biden said that what Trump has been saying so far is all white lies. I have not come here to tell their lies. Everyone knows that Trump is a liar. ‘

Biden fiercely attacked Trump during the debate about the Corona virus. Biden said that he was the same person who was claiming that the Corona virus would be destroyed by Easter. He said that a large number of people were killed by the corona virus and if smart and fast steps were not taken, more people would die now. The Democrat leader told Trump that you were the worst president ever.

Trump also retaliated on this charge. Trump told Biden that you did not want us to close our doors to China in view of Corona because you thought it was terrible. On the question of not wearing a mask, Trump said that I wear a mask when I feel the need. I don’t wear a mask like Biden. Whenever you see him, he stays in the mask. He will continue to speak from 200 meters away but will be wearing a mask. Trump said that if Biden had been president, at least two million people would have been killed in America.