After sharing her joy at having her mother Dora vaccinated during the vacations they enjoy in Miami, Yanina Latorre was harshly questioned by Pablo Duggan who, on his Twitter account, made several publications accusing the panelist of THE M (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11) commit an “illegality and a trout”.

“Vaccines in Florida are for residents. It is under discussion whether they are for permanent or temporary residents. But never for tourists. The Rosenfeld and Latorre thing is a total illegality. By the time her mother has antibodies, she will be in Buenos Aires. A total trout, “the journalist posted on his Twitter account, where he has more than 150,000 followers.

“It is false that vaccinating tourists helps you stop the pandemic in a country. There are 21 days between doses and 10 days to generate antibodies. In that period, any tourist has already left. Yanina Latorre lies or talks about what she does not know“he continued.

The journalist also wrote that “I explain to Yanina that immorality is living in one country and getting vaccinated in another. Vaccination is a community and collective strategy. Selfish personal salvation is not the way. Especially if you get the vaccine from someone who is due through an illegality. “

Faced with the questions of his followers, who asked him to arrogate Latorre so that she would know what he was publishing, he explained that “I clarify that I do not rapture her because she blocked me. Yanina Latorre recognized today in THE M who trumped the North American ID number to vaccinate his mother. A confession of a party relay test. He did something illegal. Vaccines in Florida are not for tourists. @AngeldebritoOk “, he insisted.

“There is the confessed trout x Yanina … I’m not to blame … Look @rialjorge …”, he later tweeted, adding the driver of Intruders in the conflict, along with a video of Yanina Latorre’s statements in THE M, where the panelist explained how she managed to get her mother’s turn.

In the video that Duggan uploaded. Yanina Latorre said in the program led by Ángel de Brito that “I tell Argentines that they want to do it and that they have the possibility of coming to Miami only for the shift, they ask you for your name, surname and date of birth. When they ask for the American ID you put 9999. I’m giving a great date. And enter. It is not necessary to have an American ID, “he said.

Of course, Yanina Latorre’s response was immediate. From his account, in which he has more than a million followers, he challenged the journalist. “You are a poor wretch! An idiot who defends a government that only makes shit. NO TRUCHÉ! You have to put what I said in the turn and then present the PASSPORT. SOS A NABO WITHOUT A SOLUTION Q DEFENDS CORRUPT “.

“He criticizes the governors who are not at risk and were vaccinated instead of giving those doses to the risk groups. Don’t be frowned upon for messing with power. Turnip, “Latorre redoubled.

Then he responded to Jorge Rial, who had been raptured by Duggan and, since his vacation in the south of the country, wondered if this was true. “IT’S A LIE! Do you also operate like Duggan? I want to see you here if you don’t get vaccinated Jorgito”, was Yanina’s first reaction. “MY MOM GOT VACCINATED WITH HER PASSPORT! GO TO MY STORIES! I RECORDED IT ALL MELON HEART”, closed the panelist, very angry about the situation.

