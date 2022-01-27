The youth departments of the four coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie believe that the new cabinet promotes inequality of opportunity between students. In an opinion piece in De Telegraaf, the chairmen criticize the amount of compensation for students who have borrowed money under the loan system.
#Fierce #criticism #youth #parties #ridiculously #compensation #loan #system
US Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies after shipwreck, halts search
Coast Guard ship during searches: Boat with migrants left the Bahamas Saturday night and capsized due to bad weather| Photo:...
Leave a Reply