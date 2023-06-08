This comes after former US Vice President Mike Pence officially ran for the White House, followed by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, joining a number of others in their quest to gain the confidence of party members in the primaries.

As Trump leads an early battle for the nomination, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ranking second in opinion polls, Pence supporters see a path to a credible conservative who embraces many of the policies of the previous administration, but without the upheavals.

And at the time when Pence began his campaign for the presidency, on Wednesday, the American newspaper “The Washington Post” considered that the decision of the former vice president to seek a return to the White House represented the greatest challenge to Trump, after he “served faithfully for 4 years but resisted his warnings to cancel the 2020 elections.”

However, public opinion polls for the Republican Party race showed Pence and a group of other competitors in the same digits, behind Trump, who is still leading the results, and then Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is in second place.

Republican candidates

• Donald Trump

Trump, 76, announced the launch of his campaign last November, but he is still facing some fierce criticism so far from within the Republican Party because of his support for far-right candidates who were unsuccessful in the midterm elections, but he is the front-runner from the Republican Party.

• Ron DeSantis

On May 24, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for the presidential elections scheduled for 2024, and said he aims to “lead the return of Great America.”

De Santes, 44, who ranks second to Trump in most opinion polls, has signed bills imposing new restrictions on abortion, as well as signing laws that make it easier to carry weapons, which may help him in the primaries within the Republican Party, but it will affect It is most likely among independent voters and more moderate in general.

• Mike Pence

Pence’s entry comes during a series of election campaigns for the Republican Party, since leaving office there has been a stark division between Pence and Trump in the incident of the attack on the Capitol building, and the former deputy draws his own path as a traditional conservative Republican similar to former President Ronald Reagan, and Pence is expected to invest heavily in Iowa, where he has already made several visits.

• Nikki Haley

The former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration relies on her relatively young age (51 years) compared to Biden and Trump, and on being the daughter of two Indian immigrants, and has gained a reputation within the Republican Party as one of the conservatives who can address issues of gender and race in a manner More reliable than its peers.

• Chris Christie

The former governor of New Jersey, he chose Manchester in the state of New Hampshire to announce his entry into the competition with the rest of the Republican candidates, and he previously ran in the 2016 primaries for the Republican Party, but he did not succeed in winning Republican support to run in the presidential elections in the name of the party, to withdraw and support Trump at the time and become one of the His most important allies and those close to him, before turning against him.

• Tim Scott

The only black Republican senator in the United States, little celebrity outside of South Carolina, yet his optimism and focus on uniting his divided party have helped him stand up to the more aggressive approaches of Trump and DeSantis.

• Asa Hutchinson

The former Arkansas governor announced the candidacy and asked Trump not to run in the wake of the indictment against him, and Hutchinson, 72, boasted that his experience leading the ultra-conservative state was evidence of his ability to implement policies that Republican voters care about.

• Glenn Youngkin

The hedge fund manager-turned-governor of Virginia is seen as a potential GOP contender, having focused on parents’ rights in schools during his campaign, but many of his key supporters have recently joined DeSantis’ camp, suggesting he may He is not running in the 2024 elections.

• Vivek Ramaswamy

The American investor of Indian origin, Vivek Ramaswamy, announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States, and raised enthusiasm among the grassroots, considering that the candidate who is outside the political mainstream will be a possible alternative to Trump, but he is still a candidate of weak hope.

Strong competition

The Republican Party intends to hold the first primary debate for the presidential elections on August 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to “The Hill” website, with the second debate taking place on the 24th of the same month, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

The American expert specializing in strategic affairs, Irina Tuskerman, said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that most Republicans have so far been divided between Trump and De Santis, and ignore other possibilities.

Tuskerman defined the position within the Republican Party regarding the plurality of candidates on a number of points, saying:

• They consolidated their positions during the last period, but with the increasing number of candidates, it is difficult to focus and it is difficult for anyone to stand out during the electoral campaigns.

• Support for Trump and DeSantis has become increasingly popular with members of the Republican Party, but the two candidates may mislead the public on various issues in an effort to win votes and trust.

• It is possible that the candidate described as a “dark horse” will appear, but it will not appear clear until the picture becomes clear in the primaries, and the candidate who can break this impasse, of course, will need to have a strong personality and be able to overcome irrational positions and conspiracy theories, as well as mobilize Other candidates and eventually get votes.

• In the meantime, the camp of each candidate tries to undermine and criticize the other candidate, and this is what Trump and De Santis do. Trump and his supporters are increasingly attacking De Santis to win a segment of independent and Democratic voters, while the latter is counting on Elon Musk and his base to do the same for him.

• Some have criticized the increasing number of candidates for the Republican Party, which causes the fragmentation of opposition towards Trump, but the truth is that most of these candidates will only have a limited number of supporters.

• Some candidates are trying to raise their personal shares, or to obtain offers of positions in any future administration in exchange for political support.