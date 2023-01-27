Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Recording from January 18: Putin giving a speech in Saint Petersburg. © UPI Photo/Kremlin Pool/Imago

In the Ukraine war, Russia is apparently running out of Iranian drones. Meanwhile, Russia continues to attack eastern Ukraine. The news ticker on the military situation.

Heavy fights around Wuhledar : There are “serious, brutal fights” going on, it is said.

around : There are “serious, brutal fights” going on, it is said. Iranian drones : Russia lost many drones after massive attacks on Ukraine.

: Russia lost many drones after massive attacks on Ukraine. drones against the Ukraine : Russia could start drone production itself.

against the : Russia could start drone production itself. This News ticker to military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from January 27, 7:34 p.m.: A fresh Russian attack has killed 10 civilians in Ukraine and wounded 20 others, reports AP News, referring to the Ukrainian President’s office. Villages and towns in southern and eastern Ukraine that were within range of Russian artillery were shelled, including the cities of Kherson and Kharkiv in the Donetsk region. The attacks followed announcements of tank deliveries to Ukraine, including by Germany and the United States.

Kyiv and Zaporizhia under fire: Kinzhal hypersonic missiles deployed

Update from 01/27/2023, 4:50 p.m: According to the Kyiv Independent, on Thursday Russia used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to attack targets in Ukraine – including Kyiv and Zaporizhia. According to a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine is currently unable to intercept Kinzhal missiles.

Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine: fierce battles around Wuhledar

Update from 01/27/2023, 3:39 p.m: Heavy fighting for the city of Wuhledar in eastern Ukraine: “Wuhledar should soon become a new, very important success for us,” pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Puschilin told the Russian news agency Ria Nowosti. One of Puschilin’s advisors told the Tass news agency on Friday that “serious, brutal fighting” was underway. The Russian armed forces had marched into Wuhledar and had “established themselves in the south-east and east of the city”. The mining town, which once had around 15,000 inhabitants, is about 150 kilometers south of Bachmut, which has been the subject of fierce fighting for weeks.

For his part, the Ukrainian military spokesman Sergey Cherevaty spoke of “bitter fighting” for Wuhledar. However, he assured that the Russian forces had been pushed back. According to him, they have been trying for months to “achieve important successes” in the region. But thanks to the Ukrainian defenders, they are not able to do that, Cherevaty told local media. Russia has “exaggerated” its alleged achievements.

Ukraine-News: Escape from the Bakhmut region after months in the basement

Update from 01/27/2023, 2:27 p.m: In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have recently given up the city of Soledar, while Russian forces are advancing on Bakhmut. Most of the once 70,000 residents of Bakhmut have long fled, only a few thousand live in cellars, dependent on outside help. The fighting has been grueling for months, particularly on the eastern side of the Bakhmutka River, which bisects the city.

View of a church in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, through a bullet hole in a window. © Anatolii Stepanov/afp

“When you go into the yard, bullets whistle around your ears,” 69-year-old Olena Morozova told AFP. “My hands are shaking, I no longer have the strength to endure it all,” she says. Under cover of darkness, she and a neighbor had gone to a help center in the center of town. “Two weeks ago I thought about leaving, but I couldn’t decide,” says Morosowa. “Now we know that the Russians are already at the city limits, not far from us. We don’t want them to invade our lives.” The goal of the people is western Ukraine. The 73-year-old Valentyna separated from her husband because he sided with the Russian occupiers. She is now leaving with her daughter.

Russia wants to adjust the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson to its own time zone

Update from 27.01. 2023, 1:40 p.m: The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade wants to introduce the Russian time zone in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson. This is happening as part of the administrative alignment in Moscow, as the ministry writes in a telegram channel.

Electricity cut off in ten Ukrainian regions

Updated on 01/27/2023 at 12:56 p.m: In ten Ukrainian regions, the power was cut off in an emergency on Friday, including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv. After massive attacks on Thursday, the Ukrainian network is currently unable to meet the requirements. According to the energy supplier Ukrenergo, the specified limits were exceeded in the ten regions, which led to the emergency shutdown. This is reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Ukraine Pravda.

Ukraine: Russia loses at least 124,000 soldiers

Update from 01/27/2023, 12:02 p.m.: According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Russia has so far lost at least 124,710 soldiers, more than 290 aircraft and over 6,340 tanks in the war against Ukraine. These figures were from Kyiv Independent published and are not independently verifiable.

Ukraine: Russia is running out of drones from Iran

First report from 01/27/2023, 10:57 a.m: Moscow/Kyiv – On Thursday (January 26), the Russian army launched massive airstrikes across Ukraine. 55 rockets are said to have been fired at Ukraine from the air and from the sea, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest report. According to this, at least eleven people died. According to ISW estimates, Ukraine was able to intercept 47 of the 55 missiles, as well as all 24 kamikaze drones.

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

The troops of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are likely to soon face difficulties with arms supplies. As of January 7, Russia only had 90 of the drones delivered by Iran, the think tank reported, citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Resnikov. For example, Russia could launch “only a few large-scale attacks” against Ukraine with drones if Iran does not deliver supplies.

Drones against Ukraine: Russia probably wants to start production itself

Ukraine has been talking about a possible spring offensive by the Russian military for months. Insiders have also informed about preparations in the past. In order to fill the arsenal of weapons with enough kamikaze drones, Russia now apparently wants to get help directly from Iran, as the British TV broadcaster ITV reported, citing official sources.

Iranian specialists are said to be helping Russia to produce drones in their own country that can overcome Ukrainian air defense and allow targeted attacks on the energy infrastructure. A site for the production facility has already been found in Russia and production can begin “within a few weeks”. (cat)