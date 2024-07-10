Fiera Milano BIT anticipates tourism trends

An overall positive picture, despite geopolitical tensions, rising prices and the challenge of overtourism, in which regenerative tourism and tourism linked to major sporting, musical and conference events are confirmed as the fastest growing trends. This is what emerged this morning from the meeting with the press in which, with the high season now upon us, the International Tourism Exchangeorganized by Fiera Milano and whose next edition will be held at fieramilano in Rho from 9 to 11 February 2025took stock of the most interesting trends for operators, while the team continues to work on consolidating the number of exhibitors which grew by 7% in the last edition.

The people who intervened were: Magda Antonioli, Vice President European Travel Commission, Dante Colitta, Network Manager Welcome Travel Group and Simona GrecoDirector of Events at Fiera Milano.

What was presented is a real observatory on the sector, which confirms the event as an unmissable moment of sharing knowledge both in the exhibition area and in the program of meetings and insights: from regenerative tourism to the centrality of events, to the impact of digitalization, the previews of the last edition have become the trends of this year.

Towards BIT 2025: a scenario marked by recovery

Globally 2023 closed with 1.29 billion international arrivals, with strong growth on 2022, when they were 960 million. And Europe confirmed its position as the leading destination with around 700 million arrivals, more than half (54%) of the total. The figure for tourist spending is also noteworthy: 1,700 billion dollars, in line with pre-pandemic values ​​(source: UN Tourism). As for Italy, 2023 closed with 133.6 million arrivals (+12.8% on 2022) and 447.1 million presences (+8.5%) (source: ISTAT).

What is the outlook for this year? Although the sector faces challenges such as overtourism and rising costs, the overall picture is positive. Always UN Tourism estimates a further growth in international arrivals in the first three months of the year to 285 million (+19% on 2023) while, according to the European Travel Commission’s May 2024 surveys, 75% of Europeans intend to take at least one trip this summer, +3% compared to last year.

Italy confirms itself as the most attractive destination (8.4% of travel intentions) followed by Spain (8.1%), France (7.1%) and Greece (6.3%), and about half of the travelers will be repeaters. Again according to ETC, the target most likely to travel are those over 55 (81%), while solo travelers (61%) and those traveling with friends (58%) are the most interested in multiple vacations.

And if the importance of the sun & beach segment is confirmed, more and more tourists are also looking for natural beauty (19%), local cuisine (17%), culture and monuments (15%). Another confirmation comes from the air traffic data in Italian airports: in May alone there were 20.1 million passengers (+13.2% on 2023) and over 159 thousand movements (+10.3%) (source: Assaeroporti). The analyst Forward Keys forecasts a further +12% for international arrivals: both long-haul, led by the United States (+14% on 2023), and proximity markets will grow, among which Spain (+44%), Denmark (+43%) and Austria (+30%) stand out. Looking abroad, the observatory of Welcome Travel Group reports particular interest in Egypt, Greece and the Balearics in the short-medium range, while in the long range the queen of the summer is North America, followed by Japan, the Caribbean, Thailand, Madagascar, Kenya and Zanzibar. Also noteworthy are cruises which, also in 2024, see Italy as the first European destination, with an estimated 14 million passengers (they were 13.8 in 2023) and over 5,200 landings in 60 ports.

From trends, ideas for business development

Beyond the numbers, thanks to the constant dialogue between Fiera Milano and all the stakeholders in the supply chain, theBIT 2025 Observatory has identified some of the trends most likely to convert into business opportunities. While on the one hand the buzzword is emotional travel in the name of green awareness and the search for spaces and times for well-being, on the other, monitoring lifestyle trends, an interest in combining vacations and work in the same trip emerges: workation, bleisure, team bonding and digital nomadism are increasingly used words and these forms of “tourism” are increasingly widespread: 12% of Italians intend to practice at least one in 2024 (double the percentage compared to 2023), while 50% say they are generically interested in doing so in the future, especially Millennials and Gen Z among the latter (source: EY).

But that’s not all. Among the new trends for 2024, coolcationing stands out, that is, the search for “cool” places to go on holiday as a response to climate change and global warming, but in general the whole world of outdoor, active and nature holidays is growing: from spiritual walks to cycle tourism – which in 2023 in Italy generated 56.8 million visitors, with a return of 5.5 billion euros (source: Isnart) – up to real adventure holidays, which in Europe alone translates into over 100 million international trips per year (source: Adventure Travel Trade Association). Also in the foreground are the events with, in the background, major events such as the G7 or the Olympics, both summer and winter. The latest ICCA report indicates that, in just 5 years, Italy has gone from sixth to first place in Europe and second in the world for conference tourism, with 7 cities in the global Top 100. In Italy, the role of Milan is noteworthy, thanks to its conference centre, which is among the largest in Europe, Allianz Mico, managed by Fiera Milano Congressi, it hosts important international conferences.

An ever-effective formula to respond to new challenges

BIT 2025 responds to these themes and challenges with the constant evolution of the exhibition formula, which sees a new location at fieramilano in Rho: the areas dedicated to Leisure, Italy and the World will benefit from a more linear layout and greater fluidity of access, especially on the day open to the public of travellers on Sunday 9 February. A new space dedicated to hospitality is also planned, while there will be events with a high social potential to engage younger travellers and Gen Z in particular. As usual, the conference programme is also very rich Bringing Innovation into Travel. Just to give a few examples, we will talk about the role of continuous training in the sector, with a focus on digital and customer experience, also in response to the growing demand for qualified personnel.

Also in the spotlight are new-generation technologies such as AI, with its impact on travel customization, optimization of operations and improvement of customer interaction. Sustainability is also in the spotlight, with the need to spread good practices, and emotional tourism that comes from the growing awareness of travelers. There will be no shortage of macro-themes such as aviation, luxury, travel risk management, up to the scouting of new destinations to prepare the tourism product of the future.

The appointment with BIT 2025 is at fieramilano in Rho from 9 to 11 February 2025.

For updated information on the event: bit.fieramilano.it, @bitmilano