On the occasion of the publisher’s sales Throwback Entertainmentdedicated to the classic titles of its catalog, there is a free game to be redeemed on GOG, which naturally belongs to the category. It’s about Fiendish Freddy’s Big Top o’ Funa multi-event dedicated to the circus dating back to 1989.

For redeem it you just have to go on GOG homepage, scroll and press the green button of the banner with the offer. Do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the home page. Of course, to have Fiendish Freddy’s Big Top o’ Fun you must have a GOG account without limitations, i.e. without bans, blocks or anything else.

Since you are there, you can also take a look at the Throwback Entertainment Sale, where you will surely find something that is right for you among the many discounted titles present. Obviously you have to be a fan of games from the past to appreciate them.