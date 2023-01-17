Argentina.- In the social media The case of a man who adopted a little girl supposedly to be the pet of his daughters, but in the end he ended up eating it with his friends.

Although many people see it strange, the truth is that there are many who decide to have “unconventional” animals as pets for this, such as chickens, roosters, cows and yes, pigs and other farm animals.

And it is precisely a mini pig that is one of the protagonists of this sad story, because she left home with the emotion of being taken as one more member of a family, however, she ended up being served at the table.

It was through different media and social networks that the depressing end of Roma began to circulate, a mini pig that had supposedly been adopted by a man to keep her as a pet.

It all started when a woman entrusted her little pig to an individual, as he assured her that the little animal would be very loved at home, emphasizing that he would give it all the care and, in addition, he would entertain himself playing with the alleged daughters of manso the former owner of the animal did not hesitate to give it to the Lord.

However, Facundo Medina (as the subject was identified), arranged everything for the pig to become his food. Through his social networks, the individual shared photos of the specimen, although He denied having adopted her.

“He told me that he had just arrived from taking the pig (to kill), he lit the fire. That damn. He wouldn’t have grabbed it. She would have left it with the owner. Poor thing,” commented one of Facundo’s acquaintances.

It should be noted that the events took place in Argentinacountry that has a law that makes it possible to make a man pay for what he did to the mini pig after having made his owner believe that he would keep her as a pet.

“Anyone who inflicts ill-treatment or becomes a victim of acts of cruelty to animals will be punished with prison from fifteen days to one year,” states Argentine law.