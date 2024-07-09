Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:16

The Working Group of the Management Committee and Distribution of Revenue from the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) proposed changes to the collection of the Real Estate Transfer Tax (ITBI) in the report of the second draft regulation of the tax reform.

According to Congressman Pedro Campos (PSB-PE), the opinion allows the ITBI to be charged at the time of formalizing the purchase and sale contract. The explanation was given on Monday, the 8th, during the presentation of the report by the Working Group of the Management and Distribution Committee of the Goods and Services Tax (IBS) Revenue.

“Regarding ITBI, the government’s original text brought a change to the ITBI taxable event. We understand, from a technical point of view, that it would not be possible to change the ITBI taxable event, that the taxable event is actually the transfer of the property. And according to the Civil Code, the transfer of the property occurs upon registration of the property,” said Campos.

The deputy continued: “What was proposed? The possibility of anticipating the collection of the tax. And this is already done by some municipalities, within this logic of granting discounts to those who pay the tax at the time of the contract. And in relation to this anticipation, we have established the same milestone, which is the milestone of the formalization of the purchase and sale contract, of the transfer instrument.”

According to congressman Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE), the measure will curb “under-the-table contracts”.

“It will now be possible to charge ITBI when registering a purchase and sale contract,” Benevides said. “Several Brazilian municipalities are already doing this: a lower rate for the purchase and sale and a higher rate for the registration.”

The deputy added: “There are a lot of people who are putting contracts in a drawer. So, (it) is a way for you to curb that.”

Benevides was chosen by the WG as the general rapporteur for the bill. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said last week that the text should be considered in the plenary after the legislative recess. The WG deputies, however, have been asking the Chamber to speed up the vote for this month.