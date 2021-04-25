The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) released the final data from the 2018 Agricultural Census last week and confirmed the loss of agricultural holdings compared to 2002, when the last census had been carried out.

According to the agency, 221,207 Agricultural Operations (EAP) were totaled with a defined limit throughout the country, 25.6% less than in the last survey, when the figure was 297,425. In other words, 76,218 fields were lost in production in 16 years.

According to the official body, in the count made with a cut-off date of December 31, 2017, 249,663 rural establishments were identified, of which 221,207 were declared with defined limits, where the producer declared the surface as worked.

In this sense, the total area of ​​the fields surveyed by Indec represent 154,811,827 hectares where 31,899,871 are dedicated to planting crops and 115,109,310 hectares correspond to other uses, among which livestock, forestry and other activities stand out.

Another piece of information that emerged from the agricultural census is that of the total the sown area, 70% of the implanted area was used for annual crops, 10% for annual forages and 11% for perennial forages.

In addition, until June 30, 2018, were surveyed: 40,023,083 head of cattle, 8,603,113 sheep, 2,568,385 goats, 3,590,266 pigs and 904,417 horses.

The Census details that in 91% of the EAP the daily management is carried out directly by the producer or members of the society. Although most companies are managed by men, there is a participation of women that sets a growing trend, they explain.

Meanwhile, en the establishments work permanently 418,058 people, of which 82% are men.

“In the EAP with a legal type human person or de facto non-registered company, there are 222,060 producers and partners, of which 21% are women and 11% are under 40 years old,” specified the agency’s work.

Furthermore, sand they surveyed 331,029 homes where 255,563 are inhabited. In this case, 59% of the EAPs carry out some administrative technical management, 34% use a computer and 34% have Internet access.

In turn, the establishments registered 194,145 tractors, 22,802 harvesters, 75,692 seeders and 37,775 forage conditioning machines.

What’s more, 36,050 farms with irrigation infrastructure were registered (1,360,521 hectares).

Regarding the hiring of agricultural machinery, 61,393 of the farms acquired services for a total of 64,147,024 hectares. 61.2% of the harvested area of ​​cereals was carried out with contracted machinery and 28,211 agricultural machinery service providers were identified ”, indicated those responsible for the Census.

The 2018 Agricultural Census was carried out by 2,791 census takers. “The incorporation of new technologies was a central element of the CNA-18 operation, which included the use of new digital tools in the process of data capture and management, the control and comprehensive administration of the census and the processing of the results. ”, Explains the document.