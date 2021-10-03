The National Center of Meteorology expected that some regions of the eastern and southeastern state will be affected today by the extension of the tropical situation “Shaheen” to include the Al Ain region and the southern and central regions, where convective clouds multiply, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity that leads to the flow of valleys and the accumulation of water in some low areas. The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, the formation of field work teams to immediately deal with any effects that may result from the tropical situation, with an emphasis on activating emergency response plans for cleaning valleys and crossings of storm water drainage holes.

In detail, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority called on citizens and residents in the country to follow up on the bulletins and reports issued by the National Center of Meteorology, follow instructions and warnings from the competent authorities, and always obtain all information from its official sources in the country, stressing the need to adhere to the application of precautionary measures in order to ensure that Everyone’s safety.

In the second media briefing organized yesterday, to announce the developments of the tropical situation, “Shaheen”, the authority noted the importance of informing the public about any rainwater gatherings, or damage caused by the tropical situation, so that the concerned authorities can take the necessary measures, explaining that all emergency teams, crises and local disasters have taken the necessary measures. By evaluating the impact of the tropical situation on various regions, and accordingly, all preventive measures were announced by all concerned authorities at the federal level, by taking the necessary measures to ensure the safety of community members.

The authority confirmed that occupational health and safety guarantees will be provided for all workers, in addition to ensuring the safety of buses used to transport workers to and from work sites, in coordination with the competent authorities, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has formed field work teams to deal immediately with any effects that may result from the tropical situation. With an emphasis on activating emergency response plans for cleaning valleys and crossings of rainwater drainage holes.

She stated that all concerned authorities continue to take all preventive and precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of the tropical situation “Shaheen” on the country, which is on a high degree of readiness and readiness, and all schools, universities and institutes in the expected affected areas have been converted to distance education.

And she said: “With regard to the citizens of the country who are in the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has provided all the necessary information, and those wishing to return to the country have been stressed to take a (Covid-19) examination upon arrival,” noting that the National Emergency Management Team And crises and disasters related to natural disasters, following up on the readiness of all concerned teams and emphasizing that all proactive measures are taken to ensure the safety of all.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior has raised the degree of readiness and readiness of all police leaders to ensure the safety of everyone and reduce the impact on various regions. The Ministry, represented by its various sectors, has also taken preventive measures and conducted security patrols in locations near beaches and valleys where torrents are expected, stressing that it has carried out all The necessary procedures and measures, according to the approved plans, to deal with the tropical situation “Shaheen”.

The Ministry, represented by the General Command of Civil Defense, announced its readiness to deal with the tropical situation “Shaheen”. The Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense in the Ministry of Interior, Major General Dr. Jassim Muhammad Al-Marzouqi yesterday, inspected a number of its affiliated centers on a field visit in preparation for dealing with the tropical cyclone “Shaheen”. To determine the extent of its readiness, and to measure the response time in emergency situations.

In turn, the National Center of Meteorology expected the continuation of the movement of the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman today, to weaken after entering on land, and it also expected that some regions of the eastern and southeastern country will continue to be affected, today, by the extension of the tropical situation, including some of the Al Ain region and the southern regions. and Al Wusta, where cumulus clouds multiply, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, which leads to the flow of valleys and the collection of water in some low-lying areas.

He said: «The winds are active to strong speed, especially with cumulus clouds, which leads to raising dust and dust and decreasing horizontal visibility, while the state of the sea in the Sea of ​​Oman is turbulent to very turbulent, which may lead to seawater inundation in low areas on the eastern coast. The Arabian Gulf Sea is sometimes turbulent in the north,” stressing that he is following the tropical situation around the clock, and the center calls on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by it, and please follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities.

labor protection

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on establishments and companies in the regions of the country that may be exposed to the tropical state of “Shaheen” to take all appropriate preventive measures to protect workers from work hazards and injuries that may result from the tropical situation and to stop work if necessary. The ministry confirmed that this invitation came after coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, based on the UAE’s keenness to provide occupational health and safety guarantees for all workers in the labor market.

Remote work in government agencies in Al Ain

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office announced that due to the fluctuation of weather conditions, more precautionary measures will be applied in the city of Al Ain, including activating remote work in government agencies and companies today, as the entrance to Jebel Hafeet was closed, and the “Covid-19” examination and vaccination tents were closed.

Meanwhile, Al Ain City Municipality announced that it has raised its readiness around the clock in preparation for the tropical situation, “Shaheen”, by preparing field teams, developing the necessary plans, and providing the necessary equipment and mechanisms. Director of Emergency Management and Business Continuity in the municipality, Fahad Al-Mansoori, said that the municipality distributed 65 water tanks and a suction pump to 19 sites, with the provision of 20 heavy equipment distributed over five sites, in addition to reducing the water level of Lake Mubazzarah, with the opening of rainwater drainage networks in Areas that will be affected by increased precipitation. He explained that the municipality has allocated five response teams, comprising 61 members, 856 workforce, 126 cars, and 97 specialized machinery and equipment, to follow up on reports of water pools, falling trees and other distortions.

4 expected effects with the entry of “Shaheen” to the state

The head of the Marine Forecasting Department at the National Center of Meteorology, Majed Nasser, confirmed that the tropical situation “Shaheen” has become a first-class hurricane, with a rotation speed around its center of 140 km / h, northwest of the Arabian Sea and the entrance to the Sea of ​​Oman.

He said, “As the hurricane approached the entry of the Omani coasts, its effects began on the country, specifically in the eastern coasts.” It is turbulent to very turbulent, which leads to the inundation of sea water on the eastern coast, especially the low areas. He added: “The effects also include rainfall of different intensity, extending from Fujairah in the east to the city of Al Ain in the east of the country, and some southern regions in the Al Dhafra region, while the northern regions are more exposed to the effects, and the interior (central) regions are also vulnerable to the effects of the weather.”

He continued, “The third effect includes the flow of valleys and torrents and the accumulation of water in some low areas, as a result of heavy rains, while the last effect is the blowing of active to strong winds that raise dust and dust and reduce the range of horizontal visibility.”





