The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, believes that the Government is not late in resolving the requests for clemency from the ‘procés’ prisoners. Campo has advanced in Catalunya Ràdio that some files could arrive before others. “Times are difficult to calculate, 10 or 14 months is a normal period. We are not late, many things will be calculated. It could also be that some pardons arrive before others, “he said. The pardons began to be processed in the month of September 2020, so with the deadlines given by the head of Justice there are still a few months until the final resolution, which would be placed according to their calculations between the summer and the autumn of this year.

Campo, however, has not advanced what the government’s position will be. He has not wanted to decide on whether or not he is in favor of releasing the secessionist leaders. “When the report of the Supreme Court arrives, it will be studied with the maximum possible criteria,” he said. “When I read it, I will send a proposal to the Council of Ministers,” he pointed out. “We have a natural tendency to unify, but the pardon files are different from each other,” he assured. The pardon of the secessionist leaders is still pending the non-binding report of the Supreme Court. The High Court has already received the certificate from the Court of Accounts that the prisoners of the ‘procés’ repaired the damage, making a “deposit” of 4,146,274 euros, it already has the report of the State Attorney, which was not shown nor for or against, and that of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office, which rejects them. Campo has denied the leader of United We Can in Congress, Jaume Asens, who affirmed that the Supreme Court was blocking the pardons for political reasons. “The Government will make a decision with full responsibility,” he said.

The other folder that Open Field has and that affects the prisoners of the ‘procés’ is the reform of the crime of sedition, which could shorten the sentences of the independence leaders imprisoned for sentences from nine to thirteen years. This legislative reform, he said, “is moving forward”, but has avoided setting a date. “The reform of the crime of sedition arises from the ‘procés’, and I have been criticized for it,” he said. “The ruling of the Supreme made us reflect,” he admitted. “It is not a question of parliamentary support, we are comparing criminal codes of other countries,” he argued. The reform could facilitate the return of Carles Puigdemont, but in his opinion the laws are not made weighing on anyone in particular.

Campo has advocated for the change of the gag law and has been convinced that as soon as there is a new government in Catalonia, the central Executive and the Generalitat will be able to resume the dialogue to find a way out of the Catalan question. “I am convinced that when there is a government in Catalonia, it will be possible to speak,” he said, regardless of the Government that Parliament chooses, although he has admitted that he would “love” if the president of the Generalitat was Salvador Illa. The existence of imprisoned leaders can “condition” these conversations, he acknowledged, but “you have to talk”, he pointed out. “Dialogue is necessary to find common areas and concern ourselves with the problems of citizens,” he pointed out. Of course, it has not advanced if the dialogue should be conveyed through the dialogue table or in the bilateral commission. “Catalonia has a political problem and we have to sit down to solve the political problem,” he concluded.