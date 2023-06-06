Slitherine has recently broadcast via a direct on its social channels new information about Field of Glory: Kingdoms, the new strategic 4X coming to Steam on a date yet to be announced. During the event, known as Field of Glory Day, the main features of the game were discussed.

In a new clip, Slitherine introduces a few core elements of Field of Glory: Kingdoms. Among them, the new dynastic system, which highlights the life and behavior of the ruler and the intricate system that influences those close to him, including wives, descendants, courtesans, family members and nobles.

The economic system of Field of Glory: Kingdoms has been detailed, showing how players can develop their regional economy by constructing buildings, of which there are over 400 different types in the game. Wars always play a crucial role, showing how success on the medieval battlefield will shape the player’s kingdom for generations. The forces available to the player, from armies to generals, depend on highly detailed army lists that allow them to be integrated, even in battles, with Field of Glory II Medieval.

Set in 1054Field of Glory: Kingdoms will span over two centuries of epic European, African and Middle Eastern history, allowing players to build, grow and dominate their kingdoms through diplomacy, trade or warfare.