During the Slitherine Next the development studio AGEOD provided some new details on Field of Glory: Kingdomshis new grand strategy set in the Middle Ages.

A sequel to Field of Glory: Empires, Field of Glory: Kingdoms will give players the choice of hundreds of nations dating back to 1054 AD, located in Medieval Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Let’s see some new image:

During Slitherine Next Field of Glory: Kingdoms was analyzed with great attention. The developers explained the fundamental game systems, such as government, construction and dynasties.

Major nations will benefit from perks that will make matches unique. The nobles of the kingdom can be named Peer of the Realm, giving bonuses to the provinces. The only problem will be to avoid low blows. Naturally there will also be the military side to take care of, with units to be hired or trained. Each unit category will offer different benefits. Losing too many knights will worsen the reputation of the ruler and that of his dynasty. The trading of him will be automated and will give way to sell or buy more than forty goods. Finally, there will be the financial side, with the influence of the banks on our nation which could become decisive.

AGEOD also announced the ability to register to participate in the beta, which will be available from next year. Register if you want to have the chance to try the game in preview.