The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the completion of the field monitoring phase for the data of all targeted farms, as part of the agricultural registry project that the authority recently launched in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Statistics Center to build an accurate and comprehensive database for the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The registry monitored the data of more than 24 thousand farms in the emirate.

The agricultural registry is the first of its kind in the emirate to survey the identification data of agricultural holders, agricultural holdings, activities and components of holding (farm), agricultural production data for various types of crops in open fields, green houses, net homes and hydroponics in a manner that meets the needs of the Abu Dhabi government to manage data and assist in preparing strategic plans and decision-making. And obtaining information, the most important of which is determining the extent of the contribution of the agricultural sector’s production to the emirate’s total consumption (self-sufficiency).

The Director of the Agricultural Registry Project, Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department at the authority, Aisha Al-Nayli Al-Shamsi, said that the work teams concerned with the agricultural registry project began working in the next phase of the field monitoring process, as the post-count phase has already begun, which is considered one of the stages of auditing and measuring the comprehensiveness of the project for the targeted farms, in addition to Other operations are to process data from its storage rules to compare data with the available administrative records and to ensure that the items of the form are fulfilled to complete the incomplete data, while another team designs project output tables in a simple, direct and understandable manner for the beneficiaries.





