The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced the completion of the field monitoring phase of the data of all targeted farms within the agricultural registry project that the authority recently launched, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Statistics Center, to build an accurate and comprehensive database for the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Monitor data on more than 24,000 farms in the emirate. The agricultural registry is the first of its kind in the emirate to survey the identification data of agricultural holders, agricultural holdings, activities and components of holding (farm), agricultural production data for various types of crops in open fields, green houses, net houses and hydroponics, in a manner that meets the needs of the Abu Dhabi government to manage data and contribute to the production of the agricultural sector in Total consumption of the emirate (self-sufficiency).

The Director of the Agricultural Registry Project, Director of the Statistics and Analysis Department at the authority, Aisha Al-Nayli Al-Shamsi, said that the work teams concerned with the agricultural registry project have started working in the next phase of the field monitoring process, where the post-count phase has already begun, which is one of the stages of auditing and measuring the comprehensiveness of the project for the targeted farms.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

