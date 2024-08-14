The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police implemented the “Traffic Awareness Field Survey” initiative, as part of its efforts to implement the strategic priority of road safety, and enhance the traffic awareness system in private companies.

The Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, stressed the Directorate’s continuous interest in educating drivers and road users in various institutions and members of society in general about traffic laws and regulations, praising the cooperation and partnership with private sector institutions in implementing the field survey for traffic awareness, and its role in achieving aspirations to enhance traffic safety in society.

He pointed out the importance of joint work and cooperation in achieving the objectives of the traffic awareness system in Abu Dhabi Police, by focusing on commitment to safe driving, spreading attention while driving vehicles to become a daily habit, and cooperating with traffic patrols to enhance the smooth flow of traffic. A team from Abu Dhabi Police visited a group of private companies during field visits, with the aim of activating the role of security and safety officials to begin providing traffic awareness in accordance with the directorate’s work methodology, in order to achieve the objectives of the initiative by reaching the largest segment of employees and workers in institutions, and positively reflecting in enhancing safety and road security.

The team provided the security and safety officials in the institutions with an idea about the mechanism of work in identifying the number of beneficiaries and age groups in the area of ​​jurisdiction. The most important proposals that enhance future work were also discussed, through increasing the dissemination of traffic culture more quickly, measuring the impact of awareness campaigns, raising the traffic culture index, reducing violations, and limiting the occurrence of traffic accidents.