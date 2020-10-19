Hospitals in many European countries are already struggling to cope with the influx of coronavirus patients. According to the agency Reuters, in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, it was decided to re-equip the National Stadium, the country’s main sports facility, into a field hospital. The military will be connected to the task. Initially, the hospital will have 500 beds. Then their number will be increased.

In the coming days, a decision will be made to build similar field hospitals in other regions of Poland.

A field hospital is also being built in the Czech capital, Prague. As reported Radio Prague InternationalOn October 19, a convoy of army vehicles arrived in the city with the equipment and materials necessary for the construction, with a total weight of 165 tons. The hospital, which will be equipped in the territory of the exhibition center in the Letняany region, has a capacity of 500 beds. He will be ready to receive patients from October 25th.

On October 18, a rally of opponents of quarantine measures took place in Prague, which was violently dispersed by the police. According to the head of the Metropolitan Police, Tomas Lerch, about 2,000 people have gathered on the Old Town Square, while events with more than 500 people are prohibited. In addition, many were also without protective masks and did not maintain social distance. The police used water cannons and tear gas as the protesters refused to disperse.

Photo – Wikipedia



205

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter