Navy structure in São Sebastião will have up to 300 beds to assist in the care of victims of the rains in the State

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), confirmed this Tuesday (21.Feb.2023) the construction of a field hospital for the Navy. The unit will operate from Thursday (Feb 23) to assist victims of the heavy rains that hit the northern coast of the state.

In conversation with journalists at the port of São Sebastião (SP), Tarcísio assured the arrival of the Multipurpose Atlantic Airship, which will allow the creation of a structure to reinforce medical care and relieve hospitals in the region that are prioritizing more serious cases.

According to the governor, the Navio Atlântico has the structure of a field hospital with up to 300 infirmary beds. There are also orthopedic, internal medicine, traumatology and psychiatrist health professionals, which can relieve pressure and free up the capacity of hospitals in the region.

Tarcísio also confirmed that 180 marines specialized in rescue and clearing actions reinforce the work of the Civil Defense. The governor also said that the Navy will make available, as of Wednesday (January 22), a vessel with a ramp capable of mooring on beaches to rescue victims in isolated areas.

With information from Brazil Agency.