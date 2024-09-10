Indoor hockey coach in Australia faces trial for molesting young players

An Australian field hockey coach has been charged with sexually abusing her underage players. reports ABC News.

Lauren Austin, 39, coached a women’s indoor hockey team, a form of field hockey played indoors. On September 5, she was charged with five sex crimes. The woman is accused of having sex with a girl over the age of 16 and indecent assault on children under her care. The prosecution also said the coach raped one of the young athletes on the team.

The court ruled that Austin can be released on bail, but she is prohibited from working and from having children. Until the end of the trial, the woman also cannot work as a hockey coach. It is noted that all restrictions for Austin will be lifted if she is found not guilty.

