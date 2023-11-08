It hosted a dialogue session within the annual meetings of the UAE government, four employees working from the field on the first line to serve the public, to talk about their ideas, proposals, and the challenges they face during their work, where Sheikha Mohammed Hussein Al Nuaimi, who works as a social worker at Alia School, spoke for the first episode. In the city of Al Ain, and the twin doctors, Dr. Amal and Dr. Amal Al-Adab, and Abdul Wahab Al-Hammadi, an employee of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, about the nature of their work, and their proposals to raise the level of the sectors in which they work to serve people and society.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, confirmed at the beginning of the session that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, are the constant directives that we should not settle for anything other than first place in the world in all our services and facilities.

He said: “Today we have approximately 1,400 government services in the UAE government…and one of our most important responsibilities and priorities in the government is serving the citizen and resident because they are our pillar of excellence and development.”

Sheikha Al Nuaimi said that she is happy with her work in this field, because she chose it from a standpoint of her love for dealing with people directly and serving society, and her happiness was greater when she chose the educational field, which provided her with dealing and influencing a very important aspect of society, which is the upbringing of generations, the correct upbringing because the generations It is the future of the country.

She added that through her dealings with students and families in this sector, which is a fundamental pillar of society, she finds many of the challenges she faces with love because she realizes that her work leaves a significant impact on the future of our generations, and she deals with students from a motherly standpoint, as if they were her children, and she also strives with efforts to It is great for building effective communication with families to serve these trends in the correct upbringing of students, and it believes that this upbringing is a joint process between the school and the parents.

Sheikha stressed the great keenness of the Ministry, educational authorities and schools to achieve the best levels in the process of raising the generation, through important initiatives, and to encourage educational and pedagogical staff to participate constructively in this process to achieve the best results.

She pointed out that the recent period has witnessed important initiatives and projects to bring about broad transformations in the educational sector in all its fields.

Sheikha Al Nuaimi works as a social worker in the city of Al Ain. She participated in the educational field in a number of workshops and courses in the educational field, in addition to her voluntary contributions to social events. She was also honored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect her, she and her mother were specially honored with the Prime Minister’s Medal in 2020 for spreading positive energy inside and outside of work, through her video clips that spread on social media.

Dr. Amal and Dr. Amal Al-Adab said that the medical sector and the health care sector are among the most important sectors that have an impact on people’s lives and their quality, and that out of their love for this specialty and dealing with people directly, they feel very happy when they put a smile on faces.

The two doctors added that dealing with people in the health aspects requires them to have great care and understanding of the psychological aspects and great sympathy with the suffering of patients and bring them out of this suffering to heal and recover physically and psychologically, despite the great challenges they face in this field, as they have dealt with more than 200 thousand patients. During the period of their work, they feel very happy because of the profound impact they had on the lives of all of them.

Starting in 2003, the two doctors volunteered to accompany the country’s pilgrims, and the number of times they traveled as doctors accompanying pilgrims reached 14 times.

For his part, Abdul Wahab Issa Al Hammadi said that he believes in the importance of communication between officials, employees and various segments of society to hear their opinions and suggestions, and to know their complaints in order to address them seriously and quickly.

Abdul Wahab Al Hammadi pointed out that the majority of the comments he receives from citizens are about work, by virtue of his work in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and they are generally proposals and questions that receive great interest from the Ministry, because the Emiratisation file is considered one of the strategic files in the UAE’s vision.

He stressed that he finds remarkable satisfaction in the results of this file, especially after the record achievements achieved over two years, and these results give more promise of larger and more important initiatives to achieve other qualitative leaps in enrolling citizens to work in the private sector and contributing to all sectors of the development process.

Abdul Wahab Issa Al Hammadi works in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the United Arab Emirates University, and holds a number of certificates and awards, including the Distinguished Leader Award. He is also responsible and follows up on all cases, observations and complaints received by the Ministry, and is a direct point of contact. With live broadcast in the country.

