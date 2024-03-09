The field emergency teams in Dubai, which include Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Police General Headquarters, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and the developers (Nakheel Company), confirmed their full readiness and success in dealing with emergency situations resulting from weather fluctuations and rainfall in all regions of the emirate. Dubai to ensure the preservation of public safety, in accordance with an integrated proactive system of procedures related to rain drainage and rapid and immediate response mechanisms to proactively deal with these emergency situations and reports when they occur efficiently and 24 hours a day..

Field emergency teams

The preparations included allocating field emergency teams consisting of 2,300 members of leadership and supervisory cadres, engineers, specialized technicians, rescuers, emergency notification coordinators, workers, and drivers, in addition to logistical supplies and equipment, and a highly efficient mechanism consisting of more than 700 machines, including about 250 tankers, and 300 pumps for withdrawing rainwater collections, as well as More than 180 emergency vehicles, field survey vehicles, machinery, equipment and heavy vehicles, to deal with rainwater accumulations..

Proactive plans

The authorities have developed proactive plans to deal with the weather situation, with the aim of increasing the efficiency and speed of response of all field emergency teams to enhance their full readiness to be prepared to deal with developments in the weather situation affecting the UAE, as these teams covered all regions of the Emirate of Dubai, to confront and deal with emergency situations. Quickly and efficiently, it enhances the safety of all members of society and ensures the preservation of their lives and property, in accordance with the rapid and immediate response mechanism to emergency reports received from customers in the emirate, supported by an infrastructure that is considered one of the most advanced, efficient and sustainable in the world for rainwater drainage..

Integrated system

The teams of government partners have begun direct coordination among themselves since the competent authorities announced the weather forecast, to enhance the speed of emergency systems’ response and facilitate immediate decision-making and processing in a timely manner, as the coordination procedures resulted in the development of action plans that ensure the readiness of all emergency teams to deal with weather fluctuations 24 hours a day. hour, and work according to an integrated system of immediate and rapid response procedures and mechanisms to deal with reports and emergency situations resulting from the consequences of the weather condition, such as rainwater accumulations, road closures, and blockage of drainage holes and floor drains, in a way that ensures enhanced protection and provides the highest levels of security, safety and public health for the residents of the Emirate of Dubai..

Work methodology

All work teams work based on a clear engineering and technical work methodology based on historical and statistical data recorded during previous rainy seasons, which contributes significantly to developing proactive plans at the engineering and operational levels, through a cadre of engineering and specialized competencies belonging to the team’s representatives..

This exceptional methodology helps to develop different solutions and scenarios to manage the field situation and in coordination with all competent authorities at the emirate level, in a way that enhances the culture of joint coordination that exists between Dubai government departments to come up with the best work plans, and harness all capabilities to preserve the safety of residents and road users, as well as ensuring the smooth flow of movement. Traffic during periods of rain, and preventing their accumulation.

Dubai Police

As part of the proactive plan to deal with emergency weather situations and handle reports resulting from weather fluctuations and rainfall, the Dubai Police General Command received, from six in the morning until three in the afternoon today (Saturday), 10,232 phone calls to the designated “999” command and control center numbers. For emergency cases, and the “901” call center designated for non-emergency cases, distributed between 9275 calls to number 999, and 957 calls to number 901..

Dubai Police explained that the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations received 90 reports about minor and medium traffic accidents during the same period of time from the entry of the depression and heavy rain falling on the Emirate of Dubai..

Dubai Police confirmed that its work teams will continue to have a field presence as part of its preparations to deal with the depression, at the level of the General Traffic Department, the General Operations Department, the General Department of Transport and Rescue, the Resilience Center, the Ports Police Center and all those concerned in the police stations, in cooperation with all strategic partners. At the level of the Emirate of Dubai.

Dubai Police noted the importance of members of the public being careful and cautious during low weather, calling on the number 999 in the event of emergency cases only, and the number 901 in non-emergency cases..

Dubai Police also called on members of the public not to go to the sea in light of the current weather fluctuations, calling on the owners of boats, ships, canoes, yachts, and beachgoers to monitor the weather and climate conditions and adhere to the instructions, to ensure public safety and to prevent putting their lives at risk due to the strong sea currents and high levels of waves. expected.

Dubai Police called on drivers to stay away from places where water accumulates and valleys and not to be present in flood streams and low-lying areas at all during the low weather period, stressing at the same time the importance of not entering valley areas in order to preserve lives and property, wishing safety for everyone..