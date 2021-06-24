Hermes Ferrari, lo “Italian shaman” protagonist of protests by restaurateurs during the pandemic, last Sunday has attacked a vigilante of the Fidenza Village outlet mall and a passerby. Ferrari, a restaurateur by profession in Modena, was scolded from vigilance because together with his wife he went around the shops with his mask down.

In video widespread on social media we see the “shaman” insulting the vigilante of the outlet who invited him to leave the mall. As they headed for the exit, a passerby commented on the scene. Hermes Ferrari then trimmed one header in the face of the passer-by breaking his nose.