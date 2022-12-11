Claudio Campiti, the 57-year-old man who killed 3 people in a condominium meeting in the Fidene area of ​​Rome, used a Glock 45 pistol stolen from the Tor di Quinto shooting range in the shooting. Campiti, accused of triple homicide with the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and futile reasons, had 6,000 euros in cash and his passport with him, elements that would suggest the hypothesis of escape.

THE RECONSTRUCTION – With the weapon, once he arrived in via Monte Giberto, he entered the gazebo where a meeting of the Valleverde consortium was in progress, aiming at the members of the board of directors and firing at least 7-8 shots. Another 7 bullets were in the magazine and 155 were found on the man.

THE ACCUSATIONS – Campiti is accused of triple homicide with the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and futile reasons. The prosecutor on duty, Giovanni Musaro ‘, issued a detention order against the man also contesting the triple attempted murder, with reference to the people injured, and the illegal carrying of weapons.

The Rome prosecutor also disputes the danger of escape. Campiti, according to what we learn, when he was blocked after the shooting, he had with him his passport and a backpack with some clothes and six thousand euros in cash.

In the past, the man had applied for a firearms license but was denied. The no to his request had come thanks to the information provided by the carabinieri of the place of residence, who had reported on the ongoing disputes with the consortium.

THE GUN – Campiti would have arrived this morning at the Tor di Quinto shooting range and there, after leaving an identity document, he would have obtained a Glock semi-automatic pistol. The man would then have walked away from the range with the weapon, the same one with which he then opened fire shortly after. Investigations coordinated by the Rome prosecutor’s office are now underway on this point. According to reports, the man would have fired at least 4-5 shots before being blocked by some of the people present at the meeting.

The Tor di Quinto shooting range was seized by the carabinieri, on the orders of the Rome prosecutor’s office. Investigations are underway to assess any liability on the part of the managers.