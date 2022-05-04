Fidel Ernesto Nadal is an Argentine musician and singer, his songs, in general, speak of the Rastafarian theme and he has a history of more than 35 years, he recently had some presentations in Mexico, specifically in the city of Irapuato in Guanajuato.
But what caught our attention was that he did it wearing the Mexican team’s shirt with the design of the early 21st century and the name of Anthony DeNigrisso his brother, the actor and model, Nigris Poncho did not hesitate to recognize and thank the artist for the tribute.
Through his official Instagram account, the Argentine singer published a video of his presentation in Irapuato where the entire public that was present is shown and he is seen wearing the Mexican team shirt that was used in the beginning by the Mexican forward, a design from the year 2000-2001 that was seen during the time of the Meza eyes as technical director, precisely the design prior to the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup.
Anthony DeNigris played for 13 clubs during his nine active years, scoring a total of 70 goals, he was also the brother of Aldo de Nigrisformer soccer player and currently coach.
On November 16, 2009 By Nigris He died of cardiac arrest in Larissa, Greece. Initially it was reported that By Nigris He had died in his sleep at his residence.
