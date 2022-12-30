Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- One of the best days of their married life was the one they presided over Tomas Valenzuela and Milagros Nolasco when celebrating in style the first anniversary of his eldest son, Fidel Emiliano Valenzuela Nolasco. The party was themed The Rugrats, the little one’s favorite cartoon. Clowns, jumper and balloons amused those present. In addition, they savored snacks such as churro, prepared tostitos, esquites, crazy potatoes, peanuts with chamoy, and soft drinks were the first things the guests tasted.