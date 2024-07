Fidel Castro’s First Wife Diaz-Ballart Dies at 95

The first wife of Cuban revolutionary and statesman Fidel Castro, Mirta Diaz-Balart, has died at 95. This was reported on the social network X her grandson Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov reports.

“Surrounded by great love, my dear grandmother Mirta Diaz-Balart Gutierrez has passed away. A great woman is leaving us,” the publication says.