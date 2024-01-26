CHIVAS? NAH, FIDEL AIMES AT EUROPE 🇪🇸😱💎

In León they already know that Fidel Ambriz is interested in Real Betis, as revealed by its president Jesús Martínez.

➡️ El Presi told TUDN: “I had a call from people in Spain and there is interest from Betis, he likes Mexicans and they have been following him” pic.twitter.com/N0FjhUXEyq

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) January 25, 2024