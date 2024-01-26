In recent months, the León team has received significant offers from important teams in Mexico for the transfer of Fidel Ambríz, however, all of them have been rejected, since the idea of both the club and the player is to take the leap in quality with destination to Europe. This leap could take place next summer, since the 20-year-old midfielder has a lot of market, especially in Spain, and LaLiga could be his next home, specifically, in Andalusian lands.
Jesús Martínez Jr., president of León, confirmed in his own voice that Betis is closely following Ambríz's work and would have him considered for a possible signing in the summer, precisely to fill the gap left by Guardado himself.
Furthermore, the portal specialized in national talent, 'Young Mexican Soccer Players', adds that in addition to the Betic interest, the other club in the city, that is, Sevilla, is also considering moving for Fidel, whom they have been following closely for some time. a long time. The next market may be the key window for selling.
Today, Fidel Ambríz is considered one of the great talents of Mexico. For many, he is a midfielder already with the quality to play for the senior Mexican team. Now, with the arrival of Andrés Guardado to the León team, far from being supplanted by the veteran, the board of directors of the feline club hopes that the 20-year-old can learn everything possible from the five-time World Cup winner and can thus lead both his career and his sporting level to the next level.
