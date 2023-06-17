At the beginning of the week, Chivas announced the signings of Óscar Whalley and Ricardo Martín, goalkeeper and center forward respectively that Fernando Hierro’s board had been negotiating since before the end of the previous tournament, so it was a matter of simple movements to ensure their arrivals. . However, the market has not ended for Guadalajara, it is known that both Fernando and Paunovic want more people in certain areas of the field, however, the reality is that arrivals are becoming more complicated and a lot within Verde Valle.
One of the areas of the field where Paunovic wants more competition is in the center of it, the Serbian trusts Beltrán and González, however, he knows that they don’t have people to push them or replace them naturally. Therefore, the coach has requested the arrival of containment this summer, and the reality is that in Chivas they have noticed the stellar names, one of them the young talent of León, Fidel Ambriz, who is already an impossible signing .
Guadalajara has tried everywhere to lower the financial expectations of the CONCACAF champion team, however, León’s position does not change, nor will it change, the youth only leaves if Chivas pays the 15 million dollars they ask for the selected team national, they will not accept price reductions, nor players as a bargaining chip, for that reason, Fernando Hierro has to inform Paunovic shortly that the signing is more than ruled out.
