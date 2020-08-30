The president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, has resolved to grant Gold medals to the two finalist teams of the Internet Chess Olympiad, Russia and India, following the latter’s claim that they had lost two games due to disconnection.

FIDE explained that the disconnection was due to a global internet crash that seriously affected several countries, including India, and judged that the two affected games had an uncertain outcome, so it decided to award two gold medals.

“The Appeals Committee has examined the evidence provided by Chess.com (the platform that served the games) and other sources (…) and Given these unprecedented circumstances, as FIDE President I have decided to award gold medals to both teams. “ Dvorkovich announced in a statement.

The first chess Olympiad to be played online had an unexpected outcome, after 35 days of competition: two champions, in Solomonic decision of the president of FIDE after the open investigation to attend the claim of India.

An unexpected outcome for a final that was offering great equality up to that point. If in the quarterfinals the Indian team had benefited from a disconnection (against Armenia, which withdrew in protest), At the supreme moment, she was a victim of computer problems, although FIDE considers her, finally, a champion alike with Russia.

The International Federation examined whether the disconnection had been from the Indian contenders, Nihan Sarin and Divya Deshmukh, in which case they lost without remission their respective games against Andrey Esipenko and Polina Shuvalova, or from the server of the Chess.com platform, which offered the competition. In the latter case, the games would have to be resumed. Russia and India had reached the final of the Olympiad after eliminating, respectively, the United States and Poland.

The first match offered an intense battle across all six games but, incredibly, they all drew a draw after tactical and alternate strikes for both sides. On the first board, the Indian Santosh Vidit and the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi signed the armistice in 37 moves in a dangerous situation for both sides, and the same happened in the other five games.

With the tie 3-3 in the first sixfold round, the gold medal was to be decided in the second match, which put “grandfather” Viswanathan Anand, a 50-year-old former world champion, into action with black against Nepo. The Madras Tiger had been dosing himself in previous encounters. Anand played very solid the whole game and tied a few repetitions draw in 44 moves. The same result was recorded in the match between Vidit and Daniil Dubov and that held by Alexandra Kosteniuk with Dronavalli Harika.

With the two games resolved by disconnection in favor of Russia, and just in case the open investigation favored India, Aleksandra Goryachkina gave a good account of Humpy Koneru, the Indian semi-final heroine, who put her team in the fight for gold by defeating the Polish Monika Socko in Armageddon. For half an hour Russia was the only champion, by the score of 4.5 to 1.5, although in the end FIDE considered that India was not guilty of the disconnection suffered and was able to share laurels with the Russian team. Online chess, which is experiencing a great explosion during the coronavirus pandemic, ended up showing its deficiencies.