FIDE General Assembly to consider full admission of Russian athletes

The General Assembly of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) will be held on September 21-22 in Budapest – the meeting will consider the issue of the full return of Russians and Belarusians to competitions. This is reported by TASS.

It is noted that FIDE, the organization’s president Arkady Dvorkovich and delegates are subject to unprecedented pressure from the Ukrainian authorities and the country’s Chess Federation.

Russian and Belarusian chess players will be reinstated if they receive a simple majority of votes. In addition, the flags and anthems of the countries will be returned.

Earlier, Russian chess player Sanan Sjugirov changed his sports citizenship. The grandmaster has been representing Hungary in competitions since August 23.