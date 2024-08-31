The 2024 Square, the speech by Carlo Fidanza

Giorgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen “they talk to each other”, I think “there has been a lot of whipped cream on this topic. We were in opposition to von der Leyen even in the last legislature and nothing happened, Meloni was even accused of being too friendly with Ursula… The agreement with Tunisia, for example, comes from a very strong collaboration between Von der Leyen and Meloni. This does not mean that you cannot have different political ideas”. This is what Carlo Fidanza, Meloni’s “man” in Europe, as well as Head of the Fratelli d’Italia delegation to the European Parliament, said at the ‘La Piazza’ event, a kermesse of affaritaliani.it, in Ceglie Messapica.

In July, when the vote on the confirmation of von der Leyen took place, Ursula “he made programmatic concessions to the Greens that were indigestible to us. We have this little vice of being consistent. If we had voted in favor of von der Leyen we would have betrayed our voters” but “the relationship between Meloni and von der Leyen is a relationship of collaboration”.

“Italy cannot be isolated in Europe, it is a founding country, the second manufacturing country in Europe. We often forget this for the sake of political controversy. It is not possible to isolate Italy in Europe, also because at this moment Italy has the most stable government. I am very confident that the Italian commissioner will be recognized with an adequate weight and role