,,This is really much appreciated”, Renze Klamer reacts with the prize in his hands. ,,And thank you Angela”, responds Fidan Ekiz referring to jury chair Angela de Jong of the AD Media Awards. She concluded in her jury report: ,,Rarely has the TV world shown itself as ugly as Fidan Ekiz and Renze Klamer this year. At the beginning of June, the two presenters were under the impression that after a short vacation they would see a third season of Eve were allowed to make. But behind their backs, BNNVara decided differently and looked for successors who would supposedly exude more ‘urgency’.”

“That’s right,” Ekiz responds to the sentence that the TV world has rarely shown itself so ugly. Klamer, who is back in front of the camera with his former TV colleague for the first time, adds: ,,It is December, the end of the year and then you start looking back a bit. We were able to make something really cool. It was a shame it had to stop. That was very ugly indeed. I recently looked back and it was just super cool to do.” Ekiz also looks back on the days when she formed a presentation duo with Klamer. “When we see each other, it’s like not a day has passed.”