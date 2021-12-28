,,This is really much appreciated”, Renze Klamer reacts with the prize in his hands. ,,And thank you Angela”, responds Fidan Ekiz referring to jury chair Angela de Jong of the AD Media Awards. She concluded in her jury report: ,,Rarely has the TV world shown itself as ugly as Fidan Ekiz and Renze Klamer this year. At the beginning of June, the two presenters were under the impression that after a short vacation they would see a third season of Eve were allowed to make. But behind their backs, BNNVara decided differently and looked for successors who would supposedly exude more ‘urgency’.”
“That’s right,” Ekiz responds to the sentence that the TV world has rarely shown itself so ugly. Klamer, who is back in front of the camera with his former TV colleague for the first time, adds: ,,It is December, the end of the year and then you start looking back a bit. We were able to make something really cool. It was a shame it had to stop. That was very ugly indeed. I recently looked back and it was just super cool to do.” Ekiz also looks back on the days when she formed a presentation duo with Klamer. “When we see each other, it’s like not a day has passed.”
But then that abrupt stop of EveThat must have a bitter aftertaste. Klamer: ,,I don’t look back as much as possible at the end. It has nothing to do with a person. Of course it was really shitty, rotten and annoying. You can still mope about that, but you won’t gain anything from it. So was it shit? Yes, of course! But you have to choose: do you want to become a cynical person or continue? Prefer the latter!”
Ekiz has now left BNNVara and now forms a duo with Sven Kockelmann at WNL on the Friday evening of On 1. She calls that ‘fantastic’. They do not rule out the possibility that Ekiz and Klamer will do something together again. Klamer is mainly busy making radio now. ,,At Radio 1, that has always been my place. I’m looking around now. I want to do that carefully and not just jump in somewhere. I’m just making radio as a base and then something else will come naturally.”
Listen to the AD Media Podcast about the AD Media Awards here:
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
#Fidan #Ekiz #Renze #Klamer #stopping #Vooravond #ugly
Leave a Reply