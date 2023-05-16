The Águilas del América managed to advance, not without difficulties, to the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, by winning overall against Atlético San Luis by 4-3.
The team led by coach Fernando Ortíz received a visit from a motivated team from San Luis Potosí with the illusion of throwing out the wide favorite, although it did not end up reaching them.
In this regard, the Spanish midfielder from América, Alvaro Fidalgowas self-critical, and highlighted what was the main mistake of the Coapa team on the field of the Azteca Stadium.
“Today we learned a lesson. From minute one, Atlético de San Luis came out to win the game and we to speculate. Then Tano (Fernando Ortíz) told us that you cannot give away the idea for even a minute”he commented after the game.
He also explained that they managed to advance to the semifinal, although they are not happy with the forms, so now there is nothing left but to continue working and play a better role in the National Classic against Chivas del Guadalajara.
“I think we made it to the Semifinals, but we can’t be happy after losing at Azteca and in a match like that. On Thursday we have another very important game and you can’t miss it”he added.
Finally, he revealed that coach Fernando Ortíz called their attention at the end of the first half, so they came out more focused for the supplement.
“El Tano told us that we are not here to give anything away. We were about to have a tragedy. I don’t know why it happened. One goes out to eat the field and win the game. We wanted to leave with good feelings. In the first part it seems that nothing came out and in the second we changed our attitude “sentenced.
