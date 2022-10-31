Beyond America’s stumble in the semifinal round against Toluca, the individual tournament signed by Álvaro Fidalgo was more than outstanding, the Spaniard has shown his evolution since he arrived in Mexican football and whenever he is on the pitch he is the leader in chief of the eagles with the ball at his feet.
That individual level of ‘Maguito’ has placed him in the orbit of some teams that want his signing for the winter market, specifically Rayados de Monterrey and Betis from Spain who have Fidalgo’s name on their wish list , which has led those from Coapa to make a decision regarding the future of their star.
According to information from Kery News, Monterrey will have to immediately forget about Fidalgo, since the América board will not negotiate his sale with any team in the Mx League, they are only willing to let the Spanish midfielder go to the European market, as long as when the offer that their possible interested parties can present is sufficiently attractive for the finances of America. Those from Coapa paid a million euros for Fidalgo at the time and now they could earn 10 times that amount from his sale.
