As we mentioned in 90min, Alvaro Fidalgo has been linked with a possible return to Europe, as the player himself has stated his desire to return to the best football on the planet. That being the case, last weekend the playmaker was questioned about this situation, a fact that was not well received by the footballer who exploded against the press tired of the back and forth regarding his immediate future.
“I’m still here, you don’t see me, I just played, I just lost a quarter-final with the club. You know what happens is that we players often can’t go out and talk or say certain things. What happens is that it’s been building up for many, many months, they keep putting me out of the club, they create a soap opera at the end with this, just to sell, to gain likes, to generate visits, for one and the other for months and months and months.”
– Alvaro Fidalgo
The player, visibly upset and perhaps even affected by América’s elimination from the Leagues Cup, concluded his speech somewhat aggressively: “In the end it’s a pain because in the end I can’t go out and say anything because I can’t get involved in those things or anything, in the end that creates a soap opera that isn’t funny, it isn’t funny to the fans, it isn’t funny to me, it isn’t funny to anyone.”
