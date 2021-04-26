“It is on the first floor“He said watching as they unload bags of soil and flowerpots. “It is up to the door of the building”They replied. Covid by means of, got it. “Ok, I upload it”, He released, confident in his strength, not knowing what he was going to get out of that utility vehicle. Minutes later, he had already regretted it.

In front of him, there were seven bags of “soil + professional compost ‘developed especially for landscapers’”Of 50 cubic decimeters (dm3), a measurement that he had not heard since he failed physics and chemistry in high school with his friend Fermín. In addition, six cement-colored pots of unknown weight were waiting for him.

He had imagined that his role in the idea of ​​changing the face of the patio would be mostly passive. Some other opinion. Cut a weed or clover. Water. Just water! End. But now it became a key piece of the landscaping.

With that responsibility, he grabbed a package as best he could and almost out of breath he carried it over his shoulder. He remembered when at 11 he would make bags of potatoes and onions for his Uncle Jorge, which is no longer there, in the “La Nueva Provincia” forage. That was fun and this was not, he thought, as he had already uploaded two.

Far from being playful, another image came to his mind, already in his teens, when with his brother they watched the competitions of the strongest men in the world, those fat and strong giants that raised a perfect spherical rock.

And there he was, imitating them, with his own Atlas Stone, lost in thought, climbing 300 kilos of things up the elevator. A Ficus schwarzenegger who ended up screaming in pain. Next, better succulents, bonsai or a Zen garden like the one at the Ryoan-ji temple in Kyoto: 15 stones and that’s it.