YesEvery time royalty deals with the BBC, someone ends up getting fired. “I didn't think it would be him,” explained Emily Maitlis, the BBC journalist in charge of the interview that put Prince Andrew in check in 2019. The man, whom many English people considered 'the hero of the Malvinas' for his participation in the 1982 war, he made a 'little' mess when explaining his relationship with Virginia Giuffre, the young woman who had accused him of raping her when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre had stated that the abuses had been committed within the sex trafficking network promoted by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. But, from the outset, the Duke of York denied it. He didn't know her at all. Epstein did, and he described his behavior as 'inappropriate'. The reaction was immediate. It is inappropriate to eat the bread of the diner next door, rape is a crime, the media and social networks seemed to chant. Then a photo of the duke with the girl appeared and… checkmate: he had to renounce all charges against him.

The best description of what happened during that interview was given by The Telegraph, which called it “the hour of television that changed everything.” And he added: “what a priori seemed like a bad decision, equivalent to a car accident that you can't stop looking at, due to the prince's attitude turned out to be like a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami and triggering an explosion.” nuclear”.

Now, a series and a film bring Prince Andrew back into the spotlight. Michael Sheen, who plays him in A very royal scandalfrom Prime, says that when he acts he finds it “inevitable to give humanity to the characters”, but that he does not want to go down in history as “the man who made everyone support Andrew again.”

«This is a story about privilege and how easy it is to take advantage of it»



In reality, “this is a story about privilege and how easy it is to take advantage of them,” he says in statements to The Times. And the middle continues: for Andrew it is: “They bring me this girl and I don't care where she comes from or how old she is, this is what happens to people like me.”

In the Netflix version, The great exclusive, Rufus Sewell is the prince and Gillian Anderson, the journalist who asks him the right questions. Based on the book Scoops: Behind The Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interview, Written by Sam McAlister (the show's producer), the film investigates the will of the women who negotiated with Buckingham Palace's vetoes to get 'the scoop of the decade'.

The director, Philip Martin, who was behind the cameras for several episodes of The Crownexplained his intention to “place the audience in the impressive sequence of events that led to the interview with Prince Andrew, to tell a story about the search for answers in a world of speculation and diverse memories.”