The Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security (Ficosec), through its Citizen Line *2232, promotes citizen reporting of any incident during the holiday season.

At the same time, it urges the population to request free legal advice and psychological support through its Citizen Line *2232, 800 999 2232 and by Whatsapp, 614 545 15 29.

This project, funded by Ficosec, operates from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. throughout the year, providing personal and professional services to those who have been victims of crime, either by accompanying them in the reporting process or to receive psychological help.

That is why Ficosec, through its Citizen Line *2232, promotes citizen reporting of any incident during vacations and recommends that families avoid becoming victims of home robbery or other crimes:

* Store items in a safe place.

* Talk to trusted neighbors so they can take responsibility for mail while the house is empty.

* Secure/close doors and windows properly.

* Avoid leaving valuables in plain sight.

* Maintain good lighting outside.

* Avoid posting holiday posts on social media, reserving this until you return.