The parliamentary election on September 30th in Slovakia is seen as a landmark for the EU and NATO state. Now there are the first numbers. The news ticker for the Slovakia election.

Update from October 1st, 7:27 a.m: The populist party Smer-SD has won the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia. The NATO and EU-critical party of former Prime Minister Robert Fico, which wants to stop military aid to Ukraine, came to 23.3 percent after almost all votes were counted on Sunday.

The liberal party Progressive Slovakia (PS) led by EU Vice President Michal Simecka received 17 percent of the vote. Post-election surveys on Saturday evening had put Simecka’s party just ahead.

23.3% 17% 15% Source: AFP

Parliamentary election in Slovakia: Showdown between Russia friends and pro-Europeans

First report: Bratislava – In Slovakia, the neighboring country of Ukraine, the parliamentary election began on Saturday morning (September 30th). Around 4.4 million eligible voters are called to take part in new parliamentary elections. A total of 25 political parties and movements are up for election. The polling stations have been open since 7 a.m. and until 10 p.m. In the event of technical problems, an extension is possible. The preliminary result should be available on Sunday morning.

Robert Fico, chairman of the «Direction – Slovak Social Democracy» (Smer-SSD) arrives at the party’s election center. © Pavol Zachar/dpa

Choice of direction in Slovakia: Between a pro-European course and Russia-friendly populism

The EU and NATO country borders directly on Ukraine and is an important political and military supporter of the Russia attacked neighboring country. But the outcome of the election in Slovakia could be decisive for the war in Ukraine.

Slovakia, which has so far stood firmly by Ukraine and the EU, is facing a political turning point. The elections could pave the way for a pro-Russian course under politician Róbert Fico and his populist social democratic party Smer. Fico is a declared opponent of aid for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees and has announced that he wants to block further Russia sanctions in the EU. He cites him as a role model Hungarian Prime Minister and Putin friend Viktor Orbán. His opponent, the pro-European party Progressive Slovakia, or PS for short, is fighting for a new start towards the West.

The outcome of the 2023 Slovakia election is still uncertain – 30 percent of voters are still undecided

After today’s parliamentary election in Slovakia, the young state is faced with the crucial question: Will it continue on its pro-democratic Western course or will it drift towards Hungary and Russia? The Russia-friendly populist Fico is currently leading the polls by a narrow margin. But in a country where the majority of voters, around 30 percent, remain undecided until the last moment, the outcome remains uncertain. The election should therefore not only affect Slovakia, but also Brussels, Kyiv and Moscow keep in suspense.