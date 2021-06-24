Fico reopens and aims to become the “Disneyland of food”

Fico Eataly World, the maxi pole of food excellence located in Bologna, is ready to reopen its doors on July 7 after a year and a half of closing and getting ready to do it with a totally renewed appearance. The new CEO, Stefano Cigarini, was financed by Eataly and Coop Alleanza 3.0 for more than 5 million euros.

The new Fico will have an extension of 15 hectares divided into seven thematic areas: cured meats and cheeses, pasta, games and sports, wine, oil, and desserts. Another big news is Luna Farm, a “peasant funfair” which earned it the name of “Disneyland of Italian food “. With its 30 attractions, 13 restaurants, 13 street food restaurants and 13 factories that will compete in the presentation of multimedia shows, Fico aims to make the visitor live an unforgettable experience. Among the activities that can be carried out inside the mega-pavilion there will be “milking a cow, grooming a horse, feeding a goat or chickens, stroking a rabbit”.

Alessandro Busci, head of fund management at Prelios, explains that “We leveraged both the positive experiences recorded in the first two years since the inauguration, and the areas for improvement that have been highlighted” and adds that “the medium-long term highlight data on the rise in the tourism sector and in that of amusement parks. This will allow the Pai Fund and its investors and stakeholders to achieve positive results in terms of both economic and impact on the real economy “.