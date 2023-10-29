This Sunday, Medellín lacked the incentive of surprise. Everything was written even before going to the polls, although saying that is politically incorrect. The only survey is the one carried out by citizens with their vote, it is true, but all previous surveys had already anticipated what was going to happen. Federico Gutiérrez, Fico on the ballot and in life, swept 73% of the votes with 84% counted, and will be the next mayor of Colombia’s second city, which he already led between 2016 and 2019. It is the return home of the conservative politician after his failed presidential adventure in 2022, in which he did not even manage to advance to the second round despite having the full support of the Colombian establishment. As if it were the prodigal son, Gutiérrez promises the citizens to recover Medellín from “the corrupt people who stole it.”

There is something attractive about this thin, smiling guy with messy hair who gives hugs to whoever he meets. Fico is the least similar to a stick politician, one of those who become stiff in the presence of people without knowing what to do with their hands or mouth. He, too, is not an intellectual politician, one of those who cite philosophers and writers and whom ordinary mortals tend not to understand at all. He is not even a political politician, one of those who thrives in front of a microphone and plays with words.

Fico plays the cool politician, likeable and good-natured, and in a way he succeeds. He presents himself as such a normal man that at times it seems as if he has just stumbled into politics by accident. But it is nothing more than a passing impression. Behind that self-confident air, one perceives enormous self-confidence from someone who has spent more than two decades knowing the ins and outs of power in Medellín, the birthplace of the once all-powerful Álvaro Uribe, and who managed to gather under his candidacy for the presidency all the leaders of the right and the traditional politics of the country. It is clear that he is not naive.

Wearing jeans and sneakers as his official uniform, his tone hardens when he talks about Medellín, which he considers the victim of a scandal that “all of Colombia and the whole world should know about.” Antioquia was for years the fiefdom of the right, a rich region where powerful families and landowners shared power and wealth over decades. Gutiérrez is not one of them, but his figure grew politically hand in hand with him. The greatest support for conservative Álvaro Uribe, with low popularity and almost disappeared from the current panorama, comes from this area of ​​the country. It was the only region in which Fico won in the first round of the presidential elections in May 2022 – in addition to the foreign vote. In Medellín, even then, he achieved an astonishing 53.57% of the votes.

Four years ago, the city’s political history took a turn. An unknown Daniel Quintero took the mayor’s office from Uribism after presenting himself for signatures. Away from traditional parties and politicians, the young candidate managed to connect with a growing unrest among citizens. But his independent brand was losing its shine over the months, as he approached the usual politicians and after giving strong support to Petro during the campaign, which began to divide the city’s left and earn him certain antipathies. His mandate has ended with several complaints of corruption and a disapproval of more than 60%. A few weeks ago, he became the first popularly elected mayor of Medellín to resign from his position. Already then, all the polls saw Fico knocking on the door. His victory this Sunday returns the city to the conservative hands in which he has always been.

Gutiérrez, however, denies that he is his usual self. He does not confess to being left or right, but rather to an ideology that he calls “common sense.” With his own new party, called Creo, he does not feel part of Uribismo – he remembers that he defeated Uribe’s candidate when he won the mayor’s office in 2016 – but Uribismo did not present a candidate either in the presidential elections or now to give its support to him. In fact, the first time Fico ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2011, on the billboards he appeared hugging Uribe, whom he promised to appoint as senior advisor for Security.

Security has always been one of the axes of his management, as mayor he acted almost as a sheriff, together with police operations in the streets to arrest criminals. The memory that he uses most from then, with that spectacular epic, is that he himself went house to house with a megaphone looking for young people who had dropped out of school. “8,200 peel off “They went back to school,” he recounts.

As the years went by, the support of former President Uribe subtracted more than it added. During the presidential campaign, Gutiérrez tried to distance himself from him in form, avoiding his name, but not his substance, since the former president himself proclaimed him his candidate. That classified him politically as the candidate of the right and prevented him from winning votes among that political center that saw in Petro a leap into the void, but that rejected the shadow of the former president much more. The right was choked by that defeat, which forced them to put themselves in the hands of the unclassifiable and disoriented Rodolfo Hernández, who in the second round also failed to defeat Petro.

The elected mayor, a deeply believing man, married with two pre-teen children, now seeks to make up for that unmitigated electoral disaster with this resounding victory. But he doesn’t forget the president either. In the midst of an opposition without a clear leader, Gutiérrez has stood out for his constant criticism, which he will now be able to direct from the loudspeaker of the country’s second city. As the sheriff who once hunted criminals, now promises to end up in Medellín with another type of “criminals”, as he refers to Quintero and his team. “A corrupt politician is more dangerous than a head of a criminal structure,” he said a few days ago in an interview with EL PAÍS. He assures that the first thing he will do is commission a forensic audit to deliver all the information found from the administration to the control agencies. Strange as it may seem in a country where the shadow of corruption reaches almost everyone, there are no known complaints against him.

Fico promises to spend the next four years in Medellín, but does not rule out anything in the future. “If one day I have the opportunity to be president, that will be a matter of God and the people.” While waiting for God, the examination of the people begins today.

