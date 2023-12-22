All the weapons in the world will not help Ukraine defeat Russia militarily. This opinion was expressed by Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico in an interview with the newspaper Pravda on Friday, December 22.

He pointed out that he does not believe in a military solution to the situation surrounding the conflict.

“I don't believe in a military solution. <…> We can pour in all the weapons in the world, all the money, and Russia will never be defeated militarily. The turn of 2023 and 2024 will come, and you will see that Russia will begin to dictate the terms of the settlement of this conflict,” he said.

Fico added that Russia currently controls militarily the territories it has entered and will not give them up under any circumstances. According to him, “only a naive person can imagine that the result of negotiations on the future will be Russia’s withdrawal from these controlled territories.”

On December 17, the Prime Minister of Slovakia indicated that Western countries are ready to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian soldier. According to Fico, Ukraine is being used in attempts to weaken Russia internationally and economically.

Meanwhile, on December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will fulfill all the goals of its special operation to protect Donbass and “will not give up its own to anyone.” The Russian leader added that the Russian Federation will build on its interests in negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.