Slovakian Prime Minister Fico appears in public for the first time since assassination attempt

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has appeared in public for the first time since an assassination attempt in May. This reports spravy.pravda.sk. He gave a speech on the occasion of Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a public holiday in Slovakia.

During his speech, Fico rejected progressive and liberal ideologies, which he said “spread like cancer and are like poison.” “I do not want Slovakia to be among the countries that create a caricature of Western civilization,” he said.

In addition, the Slovak prime minister admired his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban after his trip to Kyiv and Moscow. “If my health allowed, I would be happy to join him,” he said.

On May 15, Prime Minister Fico was wounded in a shooting at the site of a visiting government meeting in the city of Handlova. The assailant shot him several times, after which the politician was hospitalized.