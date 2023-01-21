Paris (AFP)

After being forced to leave the Saudi club Al-Nasr to make way for Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, Cameroonian striker Vincent Abu Bakr returned to Besiktas a year and a half after leaving Istanbul, according to what the Turkish club announced on Saturday.

And the Besiktas club wrote on its Twitter account: “Vincent Abu Bakr is officially a black eagle again!”, referring to the return of the striker on the eve of his thirty-first birthday, after two seasons he spent with Istanbul Club in 2016-2017 and 2020-2021.

The Cameroonian striker had found himself in a strange situation at the beginning of January, when his former club, Al-Nasr, terminated his contract, to free one of the eight positions available to him to include foreign players according to the regulations of the Saudi Football Association, and to make room for Ronaldo’s registration.

The game of positions continued when the Dutch striker Foote Fijkhorst left, on loan from Burnley, to Besiktas, to finish the season at Manchester United to compensate for the departure of Ronaldo himself.

Thus, it became possible for Abu Bakr to return to the Turkish club, which did not specify the duration of the new contract.

Abu Bakr participated with his country’s national team in the Qatar World Cup 2022 and scored the goal of the historic victory over the Brazilian (1-0) in the third and last round of the group stage.