“With the World Cup we have realized a dream in which we have always courageously believed, overcoming the initial distrust – said Marco Fichera, former blue swordsman and now president of the Organizing Committee of the Milanese World Cup -. We have worked for two years to obtain a similar result and we are not surprised. We have brought a new idea and a new conception of organizing events. We rolled up our sleeves and worked hard, overcoming every problem. A fencing world championship has never had such visibility and prominence, with an arena always full and sold-out, not only on the days of the finals. The foreign athletes complimented us, it was a unique experience for them”.

Mattarella too

—

And again: “The emotions experienced in recent days have been many and beautiful. I am thinking, for example, of the presence of the President of the Republic who wanted to participate in the inauguration ceremony: an immense pride, it is the first time that this has happened in the world of fencing. I also want to thank my Local Organizing Committee, all the people involved in the event, our partners and the institutions that have always been close to us along this path. They believed in us and it wasn’t obvious, we repaid their support. These days proved us right. Fencing is all this show, audience, TV. A new vision is possible, just believe in it. And then a great Italy on the platform, with 10 medals that project our national team towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the best possible way”.