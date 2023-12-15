Ficarra and Picone, the Church's revolt for their new film. “They let me down”

The new film by Ficarra and Picone by title “My goodness“, infuriated the Church and in particular different Sicilian dioceses. “A film that it offends our beliefs and our traditions, blasphemous“, blurts out Don Mario Sorce, parish priest of the church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Agrigento who is also director of the social pastoral service of the archdiocese of Agrigento. The indictment – we read in Repubblica – is written in black and white on his parish's Facebook page. “From the trailer it is clear that God is a wimpThat Jesus incarnates again and more serious thing that is embodied in the belly of a man. Last but not least, paradise is perfect chaos. I can understand that people are looking for something new to make people laugh but this is too much. It is blasphemous and must be denounced as such and I certainly won't go to see it not even out of curiosity. Dear Ficarra and Picone, you have disappointed me”, says the parish priest who defines himself as a now “former” admirer of the Palermo comedy duo.

“Personally – continues Don Sorce – I am very sorry because I was an admirer of their comedians and above all because they were Sicilian comedians. If you don't understand that sometimes and on some issues the limit must not be exceeded. A few years ago they made a movie about Christmas and it was cute but not blasphemous at all. But there are also those – continues Repubblica – in Ficarra and Picone wants to give it a chance. “I'm very intrigued — says Luigi Reindeer, archbishop of Catania — Their comedy is never irreverent, even if there is always a limit that must not be exceeded. It's not the first nor the last time they negotiate themes of the genre in a playful way and I don't know that in the past they ever had the explicit will to go against the church”. Renna, in fact, promises to talk about it again “with good reason”.I'll go watch the movie after the holidays”, adds the archbishop of Catania.

