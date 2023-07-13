Of Chiara Daina

This pathology is often not yet recognized and those who suffer from it do not currently have the right to exemption from co-payments for necessary health services. A problem which it is hoped will be resolved within the year

A widespread pain in several points of the body, legs, buttocks, back, arms, neck and jaws, which can arise with the slightest effort, such as climbing stairs, or after having contracted the muscle for a long time to maintain a position. It can be associated with chronic fatigueheadache, sleep and gastrointestinal disturbances, difficulty concentrating, confusion, memory deficitsas well as anxiety and depression. These are the symptoms of those who suffer from fibromyalgia and who are often not believed, even by doctors.

A difficult disease to diagnose Due to the difficulty in diagnosing and the lack of information on the syndrome, there are so many underdiagnosed and untreated casesin particular among young women considered only “stressed out and a little hysterical”, but also several cases of “false positives”, in those who, in reality, have muscular or postural pains of other origins, comments Lorenzo Dagnaprofessor of Internal Medicine and head of the Immunology, Rheumatology, Allergology and Rare Diseases Unit at the San Raffaele University Hospital in Milan.

Women are more affected Fibromyalgia it concerns approximately 2 million Italians, mainly women, with a peak between the ages of 20 and 50. But they have always been invisible patients, because it is fibromyalgia for now it is not included in the list of chronic and disabling diseases of the Ministry of Health,

which gives the right to exemption from the ticket for the necessary health services. Nor can it be included as a diagnosis in sickness certificates and hospital discharge forms.

However, the National Commission for updating the essential levels of assistance (Lea) has long since given a favorable opinion on the inclusion in the list of the severe stage of the syndrome ed the entry into force of the Dpcm with the new Lea, including those for fibromyalgia, is expected by the end of the year.

Symptoms In case of widespread painespecially musculoskeletal, which has persisted for at least three months, accompanied by asthenia, unrefreshing sleep and the other symptoms of the disease (described above, ed) Well contact your general practitioner that, in case of uncertainty or when the symptoms are not solvable with a lifestyle correction, it will refer to the rheumatologistconsidered the reference specialist, Dagna explains for further information.

Diagnosis can be an obstacle course if the doctor is not trained. There is no clinical exam to ascertain fibromyalgia. essential quantify using rating scales pain, fatigue, the impact on the quality of life reported by the patient, who in the most extreme cases comes to isolate himself at home without doing anything – underlines the expert -. important, then, to exclude that it is a matter of other pathologiesfor example rheumatological and neurological. Fibromyalgia, however, can be concomitant with other diseasesespecially autoimmune types, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

The treatments The treatment plan is personalized. First of all, it is prescribed to practice aerobic physical activity and relaxation techniques, such as Tai Chi. Motor exercise by increasing the stimulation of the pain receptors activates the neuromodulator mechanisms which reduce the subject’s hypersensitivity. Weight control with a healthy and regular diet is essential, since the extra pounds load the joints, aggravating the sense of pain. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is recommended as a support. The most serious situations are handled with neuromodulatory drugs, antidepressants with muscle relaxant effect and cannabinoids

. While analgesics and anti-inflammatories are indicated only for mild pain and for short periods – clarifies Dagna -. Fibromyalgia is a chronic diseasebut you can learn to live with the symptoms by keeping them under control.

Regions in random order With the decree of 8/7/2022 for the first time been divided between the Regions a contribution of 5 million euros to be allocated to the study, diagnosis and treatment of fibromyalgia. The fund had been allocated by the budget law for last year but the disbursement is linked to the identification by each Region of specialized centers of reference for the care of patients with the disease. So far only 11 Regions have communicated the centers to the Ministry of Health: Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Liguria, Molise, Piedmont, Lazio, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria and Lombardy.

There Valle d'Aosta has also introduced a ticket exemption code for visits and diagnostic tests and a specific one for two muscle relaxant drugs. Even the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano, in addition to having established the reference clinics, have adopted an exemption code for health services (but not that for medicines). In addition, the Sardinia Region has set up an experimental bonus of 800 euros per patient per year (with certified diagnosis) until 31 December 2024. The application must be presented to the Municipality of residence.

The requests of the Fibromyalgia Committee In Parliament, between the Chamber and the Senate, during the current legislature they have been presented at least 12 bills for the recognition of fibromyalgia. One of these, number 984 deposited in Montecitorio, was signed by the main political forces and was promoted by the

United Italy Fibromyalgia Committee

. Eleven articles, which ask: of include fibromyalgia in the list of chronic and disabling diseases (which allows the exemption from participation in the cost of the ticket), defining the different degrees of disability, and in the essential levels of assistance; to set up gods paths of diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and prevention; to promote studies on the disease and its social and occupational impact; to recognize the role of associations to support the sick; to encourage telework; Of create regional networks of fibromyalgia clinicsa national epidemiological register e information and awareness campaigns on the citizen syndrome.